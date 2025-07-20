Motorcyclist seriously injured in Smithtown crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Smithtown on July 19.

Joseph Caputo was operating a 2025 Ducati motorcycle westbound on Smithtown Bypass at the intersection of Hidden Ponds Circle when he lost control of the motorcycle and was struck by a westbound 2006 Honda Accord at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Caputo, 35, of Ozone Park, Queens, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda, Francisco Flores Lopez, 41, of Huntington Station, was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854- 8452.