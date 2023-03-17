Motorcyclist killed in Islandia motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Islandia on March 17.

Michael Laskaris was driving a 2019 Hino box truck westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 a.m. when he attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of East Suffolk Avenue in front of an eastbound 2005 Suzuki motorcycle operated by Joshua Taylor. Taylor hit the brakes and the motorcycle skidded on the

pavement causing the motorcyclist to be ejected.

Taylor, 20, of Islandia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Laskaris, 66, of Selden, was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth

Squad at 631-854-8452.