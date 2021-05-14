Motorcyclist killed in Huntington motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police 2nd Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Huntington this May 14.

Joan Petrosino was driving a 2010 Hyundai northbound on Deer Park Road, when she made a left turn into Wendy’s, located at 1210 East Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 1 p.m. and her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2018 Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The motorcyclist’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Petrosino, 65, of Dix Hills, was not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing.