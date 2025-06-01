Motorcyclist killed in Farmingville crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Farmingville on June 1.

Thomas Biglow was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer southbound on Blue Point Road when he attempted to make a left turn onto Pinedale Avenue, colliding with a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja being driven northbound on Blue Point Road at 1:17 p.m.

The operator of the Kawasaki, Brenda Ingraham, 28, of Farmingville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Biglow, 38, of Patchogue, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.