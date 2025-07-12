Motorbike stolen from Miller Place residence

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who stole a motorbike from a Miller Place residence in June.

Two people stole a red motorbike from the garage of a residence on Locust Lane in Miller Place on June 12 at approximately 5 a.m. One suspect fled on the motorbike and one fled in a white SUV. The motorbike was valued at $800.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.