‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ returns to the big screen in May

In celebration of it 50th anniversary, Monty Python and the Holy Grail will return to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 7, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment.

“Fathom Entertainment has prided itself in bringing classic and cult classic films back to the big screen where they deserve to be enjoyed by fans – old and new alike. Few classic comedy films top the great Monty Python and the Holy Grail in terms of legendary status. Fathom is delighted to bring it back to theaters upon its 50th anniversary,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment.

Grossing the highest box-office of any British film in the U.S. when released in 1975, this “cult classic” comedy from the Monty Python team loosely follows the legend of King Arthur (Graham Chapman), along with his squire (Terry Gilliam) and his Knights of the Round Table (John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin), as they embark on a fearless quest in search of the elusive Holy Grail.

Locally, participating theaters include AMC Loews Stony Brook 17, Island 16: Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, Regal Cinemas in Deer Park, Showcase Cinemas de lux in Farmindale and Regal UA in Farmingdale.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events in advance or at participating theater box offices.