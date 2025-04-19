Moe’s Southwest Grill reopens in Rocky Point

On March 27, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner joined the owners, employees and guests to celebrate the grand reopening of Moe’s Southwest Grill located at 346 Route 25A in Rocky Point. With more than 600 restaurants in the country, Moe’s serves delicious southwestern food including burritos, nachos, quesadillas, tacos and burrito bowl with a twist. Pico de gallo, seasonal salsas and good times are made in house every day.

Pictured from left are Marketing Director Tricia Catalani; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Regional Manager Pablo Cuevas; General Manager Johanna Cruz; Catering Manager Karen Diaz and Quentin Palifka, Legislative Aide for Legislator Chad Lennon.

Operating hours are weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed Sundays. They also offer delivery. For more information, call 631-849-6487.