The Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai, welcomes a Stony Brook Cancer Center mobile mammography van to its parking lot on Friday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Screenings are performed by NYS-registered radiologic technologists with advanced training in mammography. The van has a comfortable waiting area, private dressing room and a complete exam room. Mammography images are read by board-certified radiologists at Stony Brook.
Schedule Appointment
- Call 631-638-4135 to schedule an appointment
Eligibility:
- Must be female and 40 years of age or older.
- No mammograms in the past year.
- Not pregnant or breastfeeding.
- No implants or breast issues, such as a lump or nipple discharge.
- Never diagnosed with breast cancer.
- Office visit within the past year with a gynecologist, primary care physician or internist who is willing to accept the results of the screening.
On the Day of Your Appointment:
- Please do not wear deodorant, perfume, powders, lotions or creams on the breast area.
- Please bring your photo ID and insurance card, if insured.
Health Insurance
- Individuals who do not have health insurance will be processed through the Cancer Services Program of New York, if eligible.