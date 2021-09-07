The Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai, welcomes a Stony Brook Cancer Center mobile mammography van to its parking lot on Friday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Screenings are performed by NYS-registered radiologic technologists with advanced training in mammography. The van has a comfortable waiting area, private dressing room and a complete exam room. Mammography images are read by board-certified radiologists at Stony Brook.

Schedule Appointment

  • Call 631-638-4135 to schedule an appointment

Eligibility:

  • Must be female and 40 years of age or older.
  • No mammograms in the past year.
  • Not pregnant or breastfeeding.
  • No implants or breast issues, such as a lump or nipple discharge.
  • Never diagnosed with breast cancer.
  • Office visit within the past year with a gynecologist, primary care physician or internist who is willing to accept the results of the screening.

On the Day of Your Appointment:

  • Please do not wear deodorant, perfume, powders, lotions or creams on the breast area.
  • Please bring your photo ID and insurance card, if insured.

Health Insurance

  • Individuals who do not have health insurance will be processed through the Cancer Services Program of New York, if eligible.

