The Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai, welcomes a Stony Brook Cancer Center mobile mammography van to its parking lot on Friday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Screenings are performed by NYS-registered radiologic technologists with advanced training in mammography. The van has a comfortable waiting area, private dressing room and a complete exam room. Mammography images are read by board-certified radiologists at Stony Brook.

Schedule Appointment

Call 631-638-4135 to schedule an appointment

Eligibility:

Must be female and 40 years of age or older.

No mammograms in the past year.

Not pregnant or breastfeeding.

No implants or breast issues, such as a lump or nipple discharge.

Never diagnosed with breast cancer.

Office visit within the past year with a gynecologist, primary care physician or internist who is willing to accept the results of the screening.

On the Day of Your Appointment:

Please do not wear deodorant, perfume, powders, lotions or creams on the breast area.

Please bring your photo ID and insurance card, if insured.

Health Insurance