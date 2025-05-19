Mitch Pally appointed Interim President & CEO of Discover Long Island

Discover Long Island (DLI) has appointed current Board Chair Mitch Pally as Interim President & CEO, following the recent announcement that longtime President & CEO Kristen Reynolds’ departure to take the lead of Choose Chicago, according to a press release.

“With Pally at the helm, the organization is confidently moving forward, maintaining its strong momentum and unwavering dedication to promoting Suffolk County Long Island as a premier travel destination. A well-respected figure in the region with decades of leadership experience, Pally brings a deep understanding of the destination’s economic, political, and tourism ecosystem, as well as a steadfast commitment to ensuring a seamless transition at Discover Long Island,” read the release.

“Long Island’s tourism industry has never been stronger, and I’m honored to step into this interim role to help keep the incredible momentum going,” said Pally. “Kristen built a world-class organization over the past decade, and I’m excited to continue working with this outstanding team to ensure 2025 continues to be a landmark year for tourism, economic growth, and community pride within Suffolk County and the greater Long Island region.”

“As a longtime board member and tourism advocate, I’ve seen firsthand the positive trajectory that Discover Long Island has cultivated over the years,” said Hilton Long Island General Manager and DLI Board Treasurer, Gus Montesantos. “Even with this leadership change, our collective momentum is undeniable and the future for Long Island’s visitor economy is brighter than ever.”

Pally is no stranger to Long Island tourism and economic development. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Long Island Builders Institute, from 2010 to 2022, and current chair of the Midway Crossing Local Development Corporation, chair of the Long Island MacArthur Airport Advisory Board, co-chair of the Long Island Business Development Council, and a member of the Town of Brookhaven Industrial Development Corp. Pally has also served as a member of the board of commissioners of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 14 years and Vice President of the Long Island Association from 1986 to 2009.

Since 2012, he has also been a member of the Board of Directors of AAA Northeast, one of the four largest auto clubs in the country. Additionally, Pally has served as a partner in Weber Law Group from 2005 to 2010. He also served in the New York State Legislature from 1975 to 1985, including a position as Chief Counsel of the NYS Senate Transportation Committee. Pally has been a member of the board of Discover Long Island for the past eight years and previously served on the board of its previous tourism organization, the Long Island Convention + Visitors Bureau and Sports Commission for 12 years.

Discover Long Island’s Chief Operating Officer, Sharon Wyman, will continue to provide operational leadership and strategic support during the transition, alongside the rest of the DiscoverLong Island Board of Directors.

“Our team is energized and fully aligned in our mission,” said Wyman. “With Mitch’s trusted leadership and our dedicated staff, we won’t be skipping a beat. Long Island’s future is bright, and we’re ready to build on the strong foundation Kristen helped establish.”

“Change in leadership is a natural part of any thriving organization,” said HIA-LI President & CEO and DLI Board Member, Terri Alessi-Miceli. “What sets Discover Long Island apart here is the unity, passion, and professionalism of its team and board. The organization’s innovative approach and strong partnerships have always set the standard for destination marketing, and under Mitch’s interim leadership, I have every confidence DLI will only continue to grow stronger and more influential.”

Discover Long Island’s Board of Directors will soon initiate a formal search for a new full-time President & CEO. In the meantime, the organization remains laser-focused on its mission to drive year-round tourism, support local businesses, and celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Suffolk County’s communities.

“Kristen Reynolds had taken Discover Long Island to new heights and amplified its impact exponentially, and Mitch Pally’s extensive experience in economic development will serve the organization well as we search for a new leader to build upon the foundation Kristen established,” said Long Island Association President & CEO and DLI Board Member, Matt Cohen.

“Adventureland has proudly partnered with Discover Long Island for many years, and we’ve never been more confident in the organization’s future,” said Steve Gentile, President of Adventureland. “The DLI team’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and community makes us proud to stand alongside them during this next phase.”

To stay up to date on Discover Long Island’s efforts, visit discoverlongisland.com.