Miller Place softball wins Suffolk final

2024 Suffolk County Class A Champions. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Brooke Callaghan lays down a bunt. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Emily Lopez drills the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Breya Kesler hits a fly ball for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Ava Zicchinelli delivers for Miller Place in the Suffolk Class A finals. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Laney Vomero rips the ball straight away for Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Panthers retire the side. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Delaney Schleider with the play at the plate. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Delaney Schleider with the play at the plate. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Sadie Bryant throws the runner out at 1st. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

It was the bat of Emily Lopez bat that sparked the Miller Place (No. 3) offense with a two-run homer in the opening inning coupled with some lights-out pitching from Ava Zicchinelli that kept Islip (No. 2) at bay in the Suffolk County Class A championship final Saturday, May 25. Islip answered in the top of the third, but the Panthers plated two more insurance runs to protect a 4-1 lead after six innings of play. 

With Islip’s backs against the wall and down to the last three outs, Zicchinelli kept the Buccaneers on their heels and fanned the final batter for the win at the Martha Avenue sports complex in North Bellport. 

The Panthers will return to Martha Avenue Thursday, May 30, to contest the Long Island championship round where they’ll face the winner of the Wantagh/Seaford game. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at: gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI. 

