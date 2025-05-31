Miller Place softball shuts out Islip 10-0

Laney Vomero slides into 3rd base for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place shortstop Laney Vomero throws the runner out at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Emily Lopez hit a 2-run homer is congratulated by coach Timmons. Photo by Bill Landon
A Miller Place outfielder makes the catch in a shutout win against Islip. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Sadie Bryant rips the cover off the ball for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place pitcher Ava Zicchinelli (l) gets decked by an Islip runner. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place winning pitcher Ava Zicchinelli delivers. Photo by Bill Landon
Laney Vomero hits a fly ball for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place outfielder Brooke Borkowski makes the play for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Emily Lopez crushes the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Laney Vomero scores for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Breya Kesler rounds second and heads to 3rd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Breya Kesler slides into 3rd base. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Delaney Schleider hits a 2-run homer. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Emily Lopez hits one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Between innings. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Miller Place Panthers softball team lost no one to graduation from last years’ squad and entered post season play with a 18-2 record. The sit atop the Class A bracket as the number one seed.

Five-year varsity pitching ace Ava Zicchinelli did what she’s done for years: keep opposing batters off balance and struggling in the batter’s box. Whether it was Delaney Schleider’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to put the Panthers out front by three or Breya Kesler taking a pitch with bases loaded to walk in a run in the bottom of the fourth or Evelyn Paul’s sacrifice fly to make it a six-run lead, the Panthers kept Islip the number five seed at bay.

Schleider’s bat did the talking with a two-run RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning who followed it with a two-run home run shot over the centerfield fence and Emily Lopez answered the call with a home run of her own to make it a 10-run lead in the bottom of the sixth.

The 2024 New York State semi-final winners were too much for Islip slamming the door with a 10-0 shutout win on May 23.

Zicchinelli allowed one hit, she walked three and struck out 12. 

The win advanced the Panthers to the semi-final round on Tuesday where they made short work of Bayport-Blue Point with a 7-1 victory behind another stellar performance from Zicchinelli who pitched a no hitter and fanned 13 batters. The win propels the Panthers to the Suffolk Class A championship game on May 31 where they will face either Kings Park or a Bayport-Blue Point. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m.

