Miller Place softball shuts out Islip 10-0

By Bill Landon

The Miller Place Panthers softball team lost no one to graduation from last years’ squad and entered post season play with a 18-2 record. The sit atop the Class A bracket as the number one seed.

Five-year varsity pitching ace Ava Zicchinelli did what she’s done for years: keep opposing batters off balance and struggling in the batter’s box. Whether it was Delaney Schleider’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to put the Panthers out front by three or Breya Kesler taking a pitch with bases loaded to walk in a run in the bottom of the fourth or Evelyn Paul’s sacrifice fly to make it a six-run lead, the Panthers kept Islip the number five seed at bay.

Schleider’s bat did the talking with a two-run RBI in the bottom of the fifth inning who followed it with a two-run home run shot over the centerfield fence and Emily Lopez answered the call with a home run of her own to make it a 10-run lead in the bottom of the sixth.

The 2024 New York State semi-final winners were too much for Islip slamming the door with a 10-0 shutout win on May 23.

Zicchinelli allowed one hit, she walked three and struck out 12.

The win advanced the Panthers to the semi-final round on Tuesday where they made short work of Bayport-Blue Point with a 7-1 victory behind another stellar performance from Zicchinelli who pitched a no hitter and fanned 13 batters. The win propels the Panthers to the Suffolk Class A championship game on May 31 where they will face either Kings Park or a Bayport-Blue Point. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m.