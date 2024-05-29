Miller Place – One In A Million Location With The Long Island Sound In Your Backyard And Mt. Sinai Harbor Out Your Front Door!
Prime Waterfront Location with Direct access to the Long Island Sound and Mt. Sinai Harbor. Updated Eat-In Kitchen: Includes granite countertops, updated appliances. Beautiful TimberTech waterfront balcony & a backyard patio with a private path leading to your private beach. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, a full bath & a sitting & dining area.
$1,499,000
For more information, click here