Miller Place – One In A Million Location With The...

Miller Place – One In A Million Location With The Long Island Sound In Your Backyard And Mt. Sinai Harbor Out Your Front Door!

by -
0 30

Prime Waterfront Location with Direct access to the Long Island Sound and Mt. Sinai Harbor. Updated Eat-In Kitchen: Includes granite countertops, updated appliances. Beautiful TimberTech waterfront balcony & a backyard patio with a private path leading to your private beach. Upstairs includes two bedrooms, a full bath & a sitting & dining area.

$1,499,000

For more information, click here

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 27

0 28

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply