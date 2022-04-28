1 of 21

After trailing Harborfields by two goals in the opening quarter, the Miller Place Panthers clawed their way back to victory.

After trading the lead for a 7-7 tie at the end of the third quarter, Miller place senior Anthony Bartolotto scored his fourth goal of the game in the final 12 minutes of play, holding off Harborfields, for the 9-8 victory in a Div. II matchup at home, April 26.

Harborfields senior Luke DeRosa led his team with 3 goals, Hunter Droskoski stretched the net twice, and teammates Ethan Radecki, Dylan Wolf and Brendan Hohner each scored.

Anthony Bartolotto topped the scoring chart for the Panthers with four goals. Seniors Devon Duchnokski and Jack Davis also scored, and teammates Robby Cunningham, Nick Oliva and Scotty Seymour had one goal a piece.

The win lifts the Panthers to 6-3 in their division while the loss drops Harborfields to 3-6. The Tornadoes retake the field with a match up against West Islip on April 30 at noon and the Panthers will host Comsewogue on May 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Photos by Bill Landon