Harborfields senior Ethan Radecki looks for an open shooter in a road game against Miller Place April 26. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Luke DeRosa drives past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Carmine Pittelli drives on Miller Place senior James Sternberg. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Ethan Radecki scoops up a loose ball in front of the net. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Scotty Seymour buries his shot for the goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place co-captain Anthony Bartolotto (L) forces a turnover. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior midfielder Dylan Wolf gets a shot off while falling to the ground. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Ethan Radecki drives on Miller Place senior James Sternberg. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields Hunter Droskoski #2 congratulates Ethan Radecki. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Jake Starkey wins at “X” for the Tornadoes. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Scotty Seymour from behind the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Robby Cunningham drives past a Harborfields defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place co-captain Devon Duchnokski scores for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place defender Matthew Petrie grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Robby Cunningham drives past a Harborfields defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior James Sternberg drives on Dylan Wolf. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Nick Oliva breaks to the outside in a Div II home game against Harborfields. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields senior Luke DeRosa gets checked in a road game against Miller Place April 26. Bill Landon photo

After trailing Harborfields by two goals in the opening quarter, the Miller Place Panthers clawed their way back to victory. 

After trading the lead for a 7-7 tie at the end of the third quarter, Miller place senior Anthony Bartolotto scored his fourth goal of the game in the final 12 minutes of play, holding off Harborfields, for the 9-8 victory in a Div. II matchup at home, April 26.

Harborfields senior Luke DeRosa led his team with 3 goals, Hunter Droskoski stretched the net twice, and teammates Ethan Radecki, Dylan Wolf and Brendan Hohner each scored.

Anthony Bartolotto topped the scoring chart for the Panthers with four goals. Seniors Devon Duchnokski and Jack Davis also scored, and teammates Robby Cunningham, Nick Oliva and Scotty Seymour had one goal a piece.

The win lifts the Panthers to 6-3 in their division while the loss drops Harborfields to 3-6. The Tornadoes retake the field with a match up against West Islip on April 30 at noon and the Panthers will host Comsewogue on May 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Photos by Bill Landon 

