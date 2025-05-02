Miller Place boy’s baseball falls to Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats

1 of 13

By Bill Landon

After Shoreham-Wading River boy’s baseball team’s starting pitcher Daniel Laieta drove in Conor Dietz in the opening inning on April 25, Dietz’ bat barked in the bottom of the second inning driving in two runs to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead over visiting Miller Place. Joe Leo plated Kris Koerner in the bottom of the fourth to make it a four-run game.

Miller Place threatened in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded and two outs ripped the ball to right field where Connor DeMasi robbed the Panthers of a grand slam home run with a diving catch to end the inning.

Shoreham-Wading River’s Colton Sisler crossed home plate in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of Aiden Reilly’s bat to put the Wildcats out front 5-0.

Miller Place managed two runs in the top off the sixth to avert the shut-out falling to the Wildcats 5-2.

Laieta had three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats, pitching six-plus innings with zero earned runs in the win.

— Photos by Bill Landon