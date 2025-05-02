Miller Place boy’s baseball falls to Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats

Panthers score. Photo by Bill Landon
Cameron Sheedy rips one deep for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place hits a line drive. Photo by Bill Landon
Kyle Stella gets a hit for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Joe Leo scores for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Owen Crowley takes a pitch for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Evan DeGroot shows bunt for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place outfielder Evan Fallon makes the catch for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Daniel Laieta delivers for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shortstop Kyle Stella tags the runner out at 2nd for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place rips a line drive in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place 2nd baseman Josh MacDonald throws the runner out at 1st in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
First baseman Joe Leo holds the runner on for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

After Shoreham-Wading River boy’s baseball team’s starting pitcher Daniel Laieta drove in Conor Dietz in the opening inning on April 25, Dietz’ bat barked in the bottom of the second inning driving in two runs to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead over visiting Miller Place. Joe Leo plated Kris Koerner in the bottom of the fourth to make it a four-run game. 

Miller Place threatened in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded and two outs ripped the ball to right field where Connor DeMasi robbed the Panthers of a grand slam home run with a diving catch to end the inning. 

Shoreham-Wading River’s Colton Sisler crossed home plate in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of Aiden Reilly’s bat to put the Wildcats out front 5-0.

Miller Place managed two runs in the top off the sixth to avert the shut-out falling to the Wildcats 5-2.

Laieta had three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats, pitching six-plus innings with zero earned runs in the win. 

— Photos by Bill Landon 

