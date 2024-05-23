Miller Business Center receives $5k grant from TD Bank

TD Bank recently provided a generous grant of $5,000 to the Middle Country Library Foundation in support of Strictly Business and the Women’s EXPO.

As the Strictly Business Enterprise sponsor, TD Bank supports the library’s efforts to bring valuable educational, networking, and tradeshow experience to the local and regional business community.

Held on May 7, the 16th annual Strictly Business event, a partnership between Middle Country Public Library’s Miller Business Center, the Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce, and the Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition, featured more than 80 local businesses and business organizations and welcomed over 550 attendees.

The 24th Women’s EXPO, a showcase and a marketplace for Long Island women entrepreneurs, will be held on Oct. 10 and features more than 80 exhibitors and over 2,500 attendees each year.

Pictured, from left, are Sophia Serlis-McPhillips, Library Director, Middle Country Public Library; Sal DiVincenzo, Coordinator of Digital Services, Middle Country Public Library; Edward Russo, Mortgage Loan Officer, TD Bank; Tom Kelly, Manager, TD Bank; and Elizabeth Malafi, Coordinator, Miller Business Center, Middle Country Public Library.

For more information about the many programs of the Miller Business Center, visit www.millerbusinesscenter.org.

Photo courtesy of MCPL