Middle Island massage parlor raided, two arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested two people during a massage parlor raid in Middle Island on April 29.

Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Inspectors, conducted an investigation at Evolve Spa, Inc. located at 831 Middle Country Road.

Yanmei Huang, 35, of Flushing, and Vivian Gao, 40, of Flushing, were arrested and charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor. Both were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.