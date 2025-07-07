Middle Island man arrested for multiple commercial burglaries in Shirley
Suffolk County Police have arrested a Middle Island man for burglarizing multiple Shirley businesses during the past several weeks.
A man broke into Carlo’s Pizza, located at 451 Glen Drive, at approximately 3 a.m. on July 6 and stole cash. Following an investigation by Seventh Squad detectives, George Dimou was identified as the man who committed that burglary as well as other recent burglaries.
Detectives arrested Dimou at approximately 5:45 p.m. on July 6 and charged him with five counts of Burglary 3rd Degree for burglarizing:
- Andy’s Nails, 411 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, on June 2.
- Carvel, 492 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, on June 15, June 22 and July 5.
- Carlo’s Pizza, 451 Glen Drive, Shirley, on July 6.
Dimou was also charged with three counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree.
Dimou, 55, was scheduled to be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.
A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.