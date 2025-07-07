Middle Island man arrested for multiple commercial burglaries in Shirley

A man broke into Carlo’s Pizza, located at 451 Glen Drive, at approximately 3 a.m. on July 6 and stole cash. Following an investigation by Seventh Squad detectives, George Dimou was identified as the man who committed that burglary as well as other recent burglaries.

Detectives arrested Dimou at approximately 5:45 p.m. on July 6 and charged him with five counts of Burglary 3rd Degree for burglarizing: