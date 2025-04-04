Middle Country school board recognizes outstanding athletes and discusses budget priorities

By Dylan Friedman

The March 26 Middle Country Central School District Board of Education meeting celebrated remarkable student achievements while delving into critical budget and special education discussions.

The evening highlighted several exceptional student-athletes, including Leah Norman from the Centereach High School Girls Basketball team. Coach Steve Greco praised Norman, noting she was thrust into a starting role after an early-season injury and helped the team achieve an impressive 18-4 record. “She was an amazing defender and rebounder, averaging 8.1 rebounds per game and chipped in on the offensive end as well, averaging 5.4 points per game,” Greco said.

Another standout athlete, Hayley Torres, was recognized for scoring 1,000 career points as a junior — a milestone achieved by only two previous female basketball players in the school’s history. Greco emphasized her dynamic playing style, stating, “She has been named to the Newsday Top 100 Players to Watch list in each of the past two seasons, [and] had been named all league four times, and all conference and all county three times, including this year, she is seen as one of the best guards in the county and constantly sees the toughest defensive matchups each game.”

The board also celebrated Hannah Hughes, a senior gymnast at Newfield High School, who won her third state vault championship — a feat no Long Island gymnast has accomplished since 1979. Her coach, Melissa Valentino, described a dramatic moment in a prepared statement: “She stepped up, executed her vault flawlessly, and stuck the landing with perfection,” Valentino said.

The district’s Pupil Personnel Services department presented a comprehensive overview of special education programs. Director Jennifer Harrison revealed that approximately 1,607 students receive special education services, representing 16% of the district’s population — lower than the New York State and Suffolk County rates of 18%.

Harrison highlighted the district’s commitment to providing a continuum of services, including related services, resource room programs, integrated co-teaching services and out-of-district placements. The district is expanding its special education offerings, planning to add five kindergarten classes and an additional special education section at Newfield High School for the 2025-2026 school year.

According to Harrison, the PPS budget for the upcoming year (2025-2026) is approximately $61 million, a 7.1% increase from the current year. Salaries and benefits comprise approximately 72% of this budget. The department is also working diligently on Medicaid reimbursement, with current claims reaching an estimated $223,000.

In the budget development presentation, Assistant Superintendent Beth Rella provided insights into the district’s financial health.

The district’s recent exit from the state comptroller’s fiscal stress designation doesn’t negate historical trends, which show a precarious financial position and suggest the potential for future difficulties. Rella’s presentation also revealed that the district hopes to build its reserves over the decade further, thus progressing in stabilizing its financial position.

Key budget cost drivers include contractual obligations, health-care costs, special education program expansion, transportation, utilities and technology. The newly proposed budget shows a 3.33% year-over-year growth.

Upon the presentation’s conclusion, one board member noted the potential impact of COVID-19 on special education enrollment, with the conclusion being that the pandemic likely partially affected early intervention and preschool service usage in the district.

The next Middle Country Central School District Board of Education meeting will take place April 23 at the Dr. Karen J. Lessler District Conference Center at Centereach High School.

For more information visit the school website: www.mccsd.net.