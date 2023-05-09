Middle Country girls lax lights up scoreboard against Half Hollow Hills

1 of 13

It was all Kate Timarky for the Middle Country girls lacrosse team Monday afternoon, May 8, when the senior midfielder rattled off five goals in the first six minutes of play.

In this Div. I home game against Half Hollow Hills, Middle Country closed out the first half with a four-goal advantage. But the Mad Dogs exploded in the second half, peppering the scoreboard with eight more, putting the game away 18-9.

Notre Dame-bound Timarky led her team in scoring with five assists and eight goals. Teammates Olivia Annunziata finished with five goals and two assists, and Juliana Speziale notched a pair of assists along with three goals. Goalie Jamie Cuozzo, a senior, had 10 saves in net.

With the victory, Middle Country improves to 8-4 in the division with two games left in the regular season before playoffs begin Tuesday, May 16.

— Photos by Bill Landon