Middle Country Central School District staff members and student honored at Board of Education meeting

Several staff members and one student in the Middle Country Central School District were honored at the most recent Board of Education meeting for their exemplary achievements in their school and community.

Board of Education Trustees Deborah Mann-Rodriguez and Doreen Feldmann presented Certificates of Appreciation to District teachers Michele Bradley, Traci Bernardino, Peggy Derasmo, Lauren Filomena, Karen Stratton and Liz Scott Pothier for guiding Career and Technical Educations students as they successfully completed their Career Exploration Challenge. All teachers championed the program with pride as they helped promote it through the Middle Country Business Advisory Board.

District Director of Science and Research PK-12 Dr. Rachel Ndembera presented a Certificate of Pride to New Lane Memorial Elementary School First-Grade Teacher Alyssa Hughes, who recently received the Elementary Level Science Teacher of the Year Award from the Science Teachers Association of New York State (STANYS). She was honored for her exemplary performance as a science teacher, her outstanding leadership and her dedication to professional learning.

Dr. Ndembera also presented a Certificate of Pride to Dawnwood Middle School Science Teacher Shawn Pleickhardt, who recently received the 2025 STEM Star Teacher Award from the Long Island Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics Education Leadership Association (LISTEMELA).

District Director of ELA and Grant Funded Opportunities PK-12 Dr. Kyrie Siegel presented a Certificate of Pride to Raymond Sabini, a dedicated Jericho Elementary School fourth-grade teacher and established author known as Raymond Bean. When he isn’t teaching or writing children’s literature, Mr. Sabini dedicates his time to inspiring others and sharing his writing expertise. He has presented numerous times at the District’s Literacy and Humanities Expos and has facilitated after-school professional development sessions regarding the integration of Artificial Intelligence into the writing and publishing process. Last month, Mr. Sabini served as the keynote speaker of the Long Island Language Arts Council’s May Literacy Event.

Board of Education President Dawn Sharrock presented a Certificate of Pride to New Lane Memorial Elementary School fifth-grade student Reagan Attianese, who has qualified for the National Olympic Junior Luge team. In order to make the team, Reagan competed against 1,000 other children and completed numerous trials demonstrating her skills and dedication.

For more information regarding the Middle Country Central School District and its students’ many achievements, please visit the District’s website: https://www.mccsd.net/.