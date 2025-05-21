Michael Dowling to step down as Northwell Health President & CEO

Northwell Health has announced that after serving as Northwell’s first president and chief executive officer for more than 23 years, Michael J. Dowling will step down effective October 1, 2025 and transition to the role of CEO Emeritus, where he will serve in an advisory capacity, supporting the advancement of key public health initiatives, and focusing on teaching and writing, according to a press released on May 14.

Dowling’s transition marks the end of an extraordinary tenure characterized by significant growth, industry innovation, and a steadfast commitment to enhancing health for all. Over the past two decades, his visionary leadership has transformed Northwell from a network of Long Island-based hospitals into one of the nation’s ten largest health systems, renowned for its clinical, academic, and research excellence. Under his leadership, Northwell became New York State’s first integrated health system in 1992 and now includes 28 hospitals across New York and Connecticut, employing 104,000 individuals, with over 14,000 affiliated physicians, 1,000 care locations, and a comprehensive network of home care, rehabilitation, and end-of-life services.

As president and CEO of Northwell, Michael Dowling spearheaded the system’s remarkable expansion, championing investments in research, leading to the growth of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and positioning Northwell at the forefront of bioelectronic medicine. His dedication to innovative medical education through the Zucker School of Medicine, the Hofstra-Northwell School of Nursing, and Northwell’s Center for Learning and Innovation has cultivated the next generation of health care professionals.

Additionally, Dowling has taken a leadership role in addressing gun violence, the leading cause of death among children in the United States, recognizing it as a critical health care issue. He has mobilized over 60 health care CEOs nationwide to support gun violence prevention. For 18 consecutive years, he has been named to Modern Healthcare magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare,” achieving the magazine’s #1 ranking in 2022.