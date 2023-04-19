Merchandise stolen from Old Navy in Lake Grove

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in April.

A man and a woman allegedly stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at approximately 11:40 a.m. on April 1. They fled the scene in a white Nissan Murano.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.