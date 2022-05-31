Memorial Day parade returns to Setauket

1 of 9

Residents lined Route 25A in Setauket for the return of the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30. The parade could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The parade kicked off at Setauket Village Green, and elected officials, Scouts, volunteer firefighters, the Ward Melville High School marching band and more started marching down Main Street and then headed east down Route 25A.

The parade ended at the small park dedicated to veterans on Shore Road for a wreath laying ceremony.