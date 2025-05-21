Home Police & Fire Melville massage parlor raided, two arrested
Melville massage parlor raided, two arrested
In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement Inspectors, conducted an investigation into Day Sunshine Spa, located at 704 Walt Whitman Road, and arrested two employees on May 21.
Qiulan Fang, 43, of Flushing, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, Prostitution, a misdemeanor, and Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor.
Pan Pan Yang, 37, of Flushing, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor.
The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business. Fang and Yang were both issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.