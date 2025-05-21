Melville massage parlor raided, two arrested

Qiulan Fang, 43, of Flushing, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, Prostitution, a misdemeanor, and Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor.

Pan Pan Yang, 37, of Flushing, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The Town of Huntington issued multiple violations to the business. Fang and Yang were both issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.