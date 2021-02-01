Meet the Reboli Center’s February Artisan of the Month: Jessica Randall

The Reboli Center for Art & History in Stony Brook has named Jessica Randall as its Artisan of the Month for February.

“Jessica’s innovative and intricate work is extraordinary and beautiful,” said Lois Reboli, founder of the Reboli Center and wife of the late renowned artist, Joseph Reboli, for whom the center is named.

A graduate of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Randall is an artist, silversmith and jewelry designer whose studio is located in Setauket. She has been designing and making original jewelry for over 20 years, and is inspired by found objects and nature, particularly the sea. Her pieces are designed to be worn everyday as wearable artwork.

According to Randall, “My jewelry is actually made of “Argentium Sterling Silver,” “Sterling Silver” and/or “24K Gold Vermeil.” This is an important distinction because “24K gold” implies solid gold, which this jewelry is not. “Vermeil” is a French word; it is an industry- standard term that specifically means a layer of 24K gold plating 2.5 microns thick, over a base metal of Sterling Silver. These pieces are made in Sterling Silver and then plated in 24K gold.”

Several years ago, Randall won “Best in Show” for “Mandala Bra,” which was featured in the “Bodacious Bras for a Cure” exhibition at The Wang Center at Stony Brook University. “I was honored to receive this award; but what I felt best about was being able to donate the proceeds from the sale of this piece to Stony Brook University Cancer Center,” said Randall.

“I am proud to be featured as the Artisan of the Month at the Reboli Center as I am an avid fan of Joe’s work! I am especially drawn to the element of mystery that seems to permeate his paintings. There is an aspect of the surreal in many of his beautifully lit, incredibly detailed images of daily life,” she said.