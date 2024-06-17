Medical Compass: What are the risks of taking proton pump inhibitors?

PPIs may affect vitamin absorption and increase fracture risk

By David Dunaief, M.D.

Who hasn’t had “reflux” or “heartburn” after a meal? Most of us have experienced these symptoms on occasion. When they are more frequent, you should see a physician to rule out serious causes, like Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

GERD is estimated to affect between 18.1 and 27.8 percent of U.S. adults, although the real number might be higher, since many self-treat with over-the-counter (OTC) medications (1).

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), first launched in 1989, have become one of the top-10 drug classes prescribed or taken OTC. Familiar OTC brands include Prilosec (omeprazole), Nexium (esomeprazole), and Prevacid (lansoprazole), among others. They are also available by prescription.

PPIs are not intended for long-term use, because of their robust side effect profile. The FDA currently suggests that OTC PPIs should be taken for no more than a 14-day treatment once every four months. Prescription PPIs should be taken for 4 to 8 weeks (2).

However, their OTC availability can lead patients to take them too long or too often to manage reflux rebound effects when PPIs are discontinued without physician oversight.

Among potential associations with long-term use are chronic kidney disease, dementia, bone fractures, increased cardiac and vascular risks, vitamin malabsorption issues and Clostridium difficile, a bacterial infection of the gastrointestinal tract.

Do PPIs affect the kidneys?

In two separate studies, results showed that there was an increase in chronic kidney disease with prolonged PPI use (3). All patients started the study with normal kidney function, based on glomerular filtration rate (GFR). In the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, there was a 50 percent increased risk of chronic kidney disease, while the Geisinger Health System cohort study found there was a 17 percent increased risk.

The first study had a 13-year duration, and the second had about a six-year duration. Both demonstrated modest, but statistically significant, increased risk of chronic kidney disease. But as you can see, the medications were used on a chronic basis for years. In an accompanying editorial to these published studies, the author suggests that there is overuse of the medications or that they are used beyond the resolution of symptoms and suggests starting with diet and lifestyle modifications and a milder drug class, H2 blockers (4).

Do PPIs increase dementia risk?

A German study looked at health records from a large public insurer and found there was a 44 percent increased risk of dementia in the elderly who were using PPIs, compared to those who were not (5). These patients were 75 or older. The authors surmise that PPIs may cross the blood-brain barrier and potentially increase beta-amyloid levels, markers for dementia. With occasional use, meaning once every 18 months for a few weeks to a few months, there was a much lower, 16 percent, increased risk.

The researchers also suggested that PPIs may be significantly overprescribed in the elderly. The research was not perfect. For example, researchers did not consider high blood pressure, excessive alcohol use or family history of dementia, all of which can influence dementia occurrence.

Do PPIs increase fracture risk?

In a meta-analysis of 18 observational studies, results showed that PPIs can increase the risk of hip fractures, spine fractures and any-site fractures (6). Interestingly, when it came to bone fractures, it did not make a difference whether patients were taking PPIs for more or less than a year.

They found increased fracture risks of 58, 26 and 33 percent for spine, hip and any-site, respectively. It is not clear what may potentially increase the risk; however, it has been proposed that it may have to do with calcium absorption. PPIs reduce acid, which may be needed to absorb insoluble calcium salts. In another study, seven days of PPIs were shown to lower the absorption of calcium carbonate supplements when taken without food (7).

PPIs & vitamin absorption

In addition to calcium absorption issues, PPIs may have lower absorption effects on magnesium and B12. In one observational study, PPIs combined with diuretics caused a 73 percent increased risk of hospitalization due to low magnesium (8). Diuretics are commonly prescribed for high blood pressure, heart failure and swelling.

Another study’s results showed long-term use of over two years increased vitamin B12 deficiency risk by 65 percent (9).

The bottom line

It’s best if you confer with your doctor before starting PPIs. You might benefit from a milder medication, such as an H2 blocker (Zantac, Pepcid). In addition, PPIs can interfere with other drugs you are taking, such as Plavix (clopidogrel).

Even better, start with lifestyle changes. Try not eating later at night, raising the head of the bed, losing weight and stopping smoking, if needed, before you consider medications (10).

If you do need medication, recognize that PPIs don’t give immediate relief and should only be taken for a short duration to minimize their side effects.

Dr. David Dunaief is a speaker, author and local lifestyle medicine physician focusing on the integration of medicine, nutrition, fitness and stress management. For further information, visit www.medicalcompassmd.com or consult your personal physician.