Medical Compass: The effects of alcohol on cancer and stroke risk in women

Moderate alcohol intake may not be the answer

By David Dunaief, M.D.

How much alcohol is too much for your health? As one of the most heavily consumed over-the-counter drugs, alcohol consumption has been studied extensively. You might be surprised at what the research shows.

Does consuming alcohol increase cancer risk?

The National Toxicology Program of the US Department of Health and Human Services lists alcohol as a known carcinogen and notes that it increases your risk of seven different kinds of cancer (1). Included are mouth, throat, larynx, esophageal, breast, liver and colorectal cancers. Esophageal and breast cancer risks are increased with even light drinking.

The World Health Organization reports that the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified alcohol at the highest level of carcinogen, along with asbestos, radiation, and tobacco (2). This is because your body metabolizes alcoho into acetaldehyde, which is toxic to cells. Acetaldehyde damages your DNA and prevents your body from repairing that damage. This damaged DNA allows cells to develop into cancer tumors.

A meta-analysis of European studies on the effects of light to moderate alcohol use, defined as no more than two standard drinks per day, found that this level of intake caused 23,000 new cancers in the European Union in 2017 (3). Female breast cancer accounted for almost half of these.

These results align with an earlier meta-analysis of 113 studies, where researchers found there was a four percent increased risk of breast cancer with daily alcohol consumption of one drink or fewer per day (4). The authors warned that women who are at high risk of breast cancer should avoid alcohol or drink it only occasionally.

It was also shown in the Nurses’ Health Study, in an analysis of over 100,000 women, that drinking three to six glasses of alcohol a week increased the risk of breast cancer modestly over a 28-year period (5). Even a half-glass of alcohol was associated with a 15 percent elevated risk of invasive breast cancer. The risk was dose-dependent, meaning the more participants drank in a day, the higher their risk. In this study, there was no difference in risk by type of alcohol consumed.

Based on what we think we know, if you are going to drink, a drink a few times a week may have the least impact on breast cancer.

What’s the relationship between alcohol and stroke risk?

On the positive side, an analysis of over 83,000 women in the Nurses’ Health Study demonstrated a decrease in the risk of both ischemic (caused by clots) and hemorrhagic (caused by bleeding) strokes with low to moderate amounts of alcohol (6). Those who drank less than a half-glass of alcohol daily were 17 percent less likely than nondrinkers to experience a stroke. Those who consumed one-half to one-and-a-half glasses a day had a 23 percent decreased risk of stroke, compared to nondrinkers.

However, women who consumed more than this experienced a decline in benefits, and drinking three or more glasses daily resulted in a small increased risk of stroke. Alcohol’s benefits for stroke risk have been postulated to involve an anti-platelet effect (preventing clots) and an increase in HDL (“good”) cholesterol.

Do not drink alcohol solely to pursue stroke protection benefits. If you’re looking for another option to achieve the same benefits, an analysis of the Nurses’ Health Study recently showed that those who consumed more citrus fruits had approximately a 19 percent reduction in stroke risk (7). The citrus fruits used most often in this study were oranges and grapefruits. Note that grapefruit may interfere with medications such as Plavix (clopidogrel), a commonly used antiplatelet medication used to prevent strokes (8).

What’s the ‘right’ amount to consume?

Moderation is the key. Remember that alcohol is a drug, and it does have side effects. The American Heart Association recommends that women drink no more than one glass of alcohol a day. For those at high risk of breast cancer, consider forgoing alcohol. The stroke benefit is tiny, and in some studies, non-existent. Therefore, it’s better to err on the side of caution and minimize your intake. If you choose to forgo alcohol, the good news is that there are many appealing, non-alcoholic beverages on the market now.

References:

(1) cancer.gov. (2) who.int (3) Eur J Public Health. Jun 2021;31(3):591-596. (4) Alc and Alcoholism. 2012;47(3)3:204–212. (5) JAMA. 2011;306:1884-1890. (6) Stroke. 2012;43:939–945. (7) Stroke. 2012;43:946–951. (8) Medscape.com.

Dr. David Dunaief is a speaker, author and local lifestyle medicine physician focusing on the integration of medicine, nutrition, fitness and stress management. For further information, visit www.medicalcompassmd.com or consult your personal physician.