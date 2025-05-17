Medford man cited for illegal burnouts

1 of 2

Suffolk County Police cited a driver for illegal burnouts in Medford on May 16.

Members of the Street Takeover Task Force observed a 2002 Ford Mustang performing burnouts on Fairmount Avenue, at Poe Drive, at 6:42 p.m. Officers stopped the Mustang and cited the driver, Andrew Davanzo, 19, of Medford, for a Suffolk County Code violation, which includes Unlawful Speed Contest, Sideshows, and Races, along with issuing the driver two traffic tickets.

The Mustang was impounded. Davanzo will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 5.