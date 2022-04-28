May art exhibits on the North Shore

Art League of Long Island

The Art League of Long Island is located at 107 E. Deer Park Road, Dix Hills. On view in the Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery from April 29 through May 14 is Captured: A Photographic Art Exhibit by 21 members of The LI Center of Photography featuring landscapes, portraits, abstract photographic works, and digital image compositions. A reception will be held on May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. 631-462-5400, www.artleagueli.org

The Atelier at Flowerfield

The Atelier at Flowerfield is located at 2 Flowerfield, Suite 15, in St. James. From May 5 to June 16 the gallery will showcase Nature’s Majesty: a joint exhibition with local artists Ross Barbera and Krys Lipinski featuring paintings showcasing the wonders of the natural world in Atelier Hall. An opening reception will be held on May 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 631-250-9009, www.theatelieratflowerfield.org

Firefly Artists

The Firefly Artists Gallery is located at 162 Main St., Northport. From April 30 to May 29 the Darcy Gallery on the second floor presents Honey, I Shrunk the Art, an exhibition celebrating artwork 8”x10” or smaller. The show will feature an array of mediums including drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, mixed media, sculpture, collage, fabricwork, glasswork and jewelry. Join them for an artist reception on May 1 from noon to 5 p.m. 631-651-5545, www.thefireflyartists.com

Gallery North

Gallery North is located at 90 North Country Road, Setauket. Currently on view through May 22 is Prolonged Perception: Recent Paintings by Doug Reina highlighting the artist’s exploration of obscure, ordinary spaces of contemporary life that are often shielded from view. Meet the artist during the Community Art Crawl on April 30 from noon to 2 p.m. (see more on page B18). 631-751-2676, www.gallerynorth.org

Heckscher Museum of Art

The Heckscher Museum of Art is located at 2 Prime Ave., Huntington. Currently on view through Sept. 18 is an exhibit titled Moonstruck: Lunar Art from the Collection (Temporarily closed May 23 to June 3); Up next from April 30 to May 29 is Long Island’s Best Young Artists, an annual exhibit featuring the extraordinary works of art created by Long Island high school students. 631-351-3250 or visit www.heckscher.org

Huntington Arts Council

Huntington Arts Council’s Main Street Gallery is located at 213 Main St., Huntington. Through June 4 the gallery will present Lamented Sublime, a small group show about nature and the passage of time, the beauty and sadness in both, and how they inspire featuring works by Paul Mele, Toxic/Nature Studios and Khurshid Saleem. 631-271-8423, www.huntingtonarts.org

Long Island Museum

The Long Island Museum is located at 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook. Currently on view is Atoms to Cosmos: The Story of Brookhaven National Laboratory in the History Museum through Oct. 16 and Two Centuries of Long Island Women Artists in the Art Museum through Sept. 4. Up next is Through Our Eyes: Works From The LIM’s Virtual In The Moment Art Making Programs from June 2 to 26. 631-751-0066, www.longislandmuseum.org.

Mills Pond Gallery

The Smithtown Township Arts Council’s Mills Pond Gallery is located at 660 Route 25A, St. James. Currently on view through May 13 is Creative Visions featuring the work of David P. Doran, Terence McManus, Jim Minet, Rob Roehrig, Melissa Masci Vultaggio through the mediums of acrylic oil, pastel, photography and watercolor. 631-862-6575, www.millspondgallery.org.

Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery

Stony Brook University’s Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery is located on the first floor of the Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. From April 30 to May 20 the gallery will present its annual Senior Show and from April 30 to May 13 showcasing works of senior art majors and minors and digital art minors: From April 30 to May 13, the gallery wil present its URECA 2022 show celebrating outstanding artwork creating by SBU undergraduate students. Join them for a Community Art Crawl on April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. (see more on page B18) and an art reception on May 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. 631-632-7240

Port Jefferson Village Center

The Port Jefferson Village Center is located at 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson. From May 2 to 31, the second-floor gallery will present an exhibit by theWet Paints Studio Group titled Hand to Heart. Join them for an artist reception on May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 631-802-2160, www.portjeff.com

Reboli Center for Art and History

On the cover: The Reboli Center for Art and History is located at 64 Main St. in Stony Brook Village. Currently on view through July 10 is an exhibit titled BLOOM, a mixed media show celebrating the end of winter and the beginning of springtime featuring work by late artist Joseph Reboli, as well as pieces by Merielle Belajonas, Kyle Blumenthal, Joan Branca, Bill Buchholz, Casey Chalem Anderson, Pamela duLong Williams, Pamela Herbst, Rosanne Kaloustian, Linda Davison Mathues, Angela Stratton, Ty Stroudsurg, Chris Wagner, Nancy Wernersbach and Charles Wildbank and a showcase a display of live flora, artwork and interesting artifacts by the Three Village Garden Club. 631-751-7707, www.ReboliCenter.org

Call for artists:

The Huntington Arts Council, 213 Main St, Huntigton invites artists to participate in Uncommon Threads, an exhibition with a focus on Fiber Arts in all its forms, from July 15 to Aug. 27. Entries should include either fiber-based materials or unconventional materials used in typical fiber art technique. Deadline is June 6. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

– Compiled by Heidi Sutton