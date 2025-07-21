Matthew Niegocki named Vice-Chair of Development for Family Service League

Matthew Niegocki of East Setauket has been appointed Vice-Chair of Development for the Board of Directors at Family Service League, a Long Island nonprofit providing critical support services to individuals and families in need.

Niegocki is a Chartered Financial Consultant and seasoned financial advisor with Prudential, specializing in life insurance, retirement planning, and holistic wealth strategies. Based in the Three Village area, he works with families locally and across the U.S. since 2006, focusing on building long-term relationships across generations. Passionate about philanthropy and community impact, Niegocki brings both experience and enthusiasm to his new role.

“It’s an honor to support Family Service League’s mission,” he said. “Helping strengthen local families through service and support is something I deeply believe in.”