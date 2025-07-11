Matthew Garside credits Kings Park basketball team with the person he is today

By Andrew Connell

Matthew Garside credits his time as a member of the Kings Park High School boy’s basketball team as a key factor in his development into the late-game hero for Union College because of the core values preached by coach Chris Rube that instilled a culture mirroring the community.

Garside, a rising junior at Union, made national headlines this past season after three late-game buzzer beaters helped clinch victories for the Chargers. The clutch shots were highlights of a strong sophomore season for Garside, who averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 41.1% on three-point attempts.

Union College recruited Garside after a decorated high school career at Kings Park High School. A member of the 2023 graduating class, he played three years on the varsity team, twice being named All-Long Island and twice being named All-New York State. He also led the Kingsmen to back-to-back Suffolk County championships and was named Suffolk County Player of the Year his senior season. He left Kings Park as the program’s all-time leading scorer, with a total of 1,276 career points.

Garside credits a substantial part of his development during his high school years to the lessons he learned playing under Rube, who constantly preached “work hard and be a good person.” Those core values stuck with Garside, as he recalled Rube focusing on developing his players as young men, trusting that it would lead to results on the court as well.

“He related a lot of the basketball lessons he would be teaching you to real-life scenarios,” Garside said. “He taught me to work hard and be a good person…That has molded me into the person I am today.”

When asked about why he took that approach with his team, Rube said that those values helped set the culture for a program that has been able to remain successful throughout his tenure.

“When we win, it’s because we have good guys who work hard,“ Rube said. “Guys who are willing to sacrifice, do the little things, be tough and competitive.”

A strong culture is often the foundation for the most successful teams in sports. At Kings Park, Rube was able to instill that in the program with help from Garside and his older brother, Jack Garside, a star point guard for the Kingsmen for four seasons from 2017 to 2021. Jack has spent the last four seasons on the team at the University of Rochester, and he plans to play next season at Drew University.

Although they only played one season together — the COVID-19-shortened 2020-2021 year — Matt was ready to take the reins of the team over from his brother. The consistent presence of leadership is what helped elevate the program to new heights. Rube explained that the other players on the team bought in because “they were both our best player at one point, but they were also our hardest working guys.” That work ethic helped set the tone for the rest of the team. Matt credits seeing his older brother throughout his career as a crucial step in his development, emulating those traits on the way to his own success. “I’m not where I am today without my brother…the biggest thing he did was [lead] by example…he showed me what it takes to be a good basketball player.”

The Garside brothers helped coach Rube establish a winning culture, but the relationship was mutually beneficial. Both Matt and Jack developed into players capable of playing in college. Coaches can often have great intentions, but their message can be brushed aside if players feel as though they are not being genuine. Rube’s genuine intentions were cited by both brothers, “I couldn’t be more fortunate to have had him as a coach…He truly practices what he preaches. He dedicated his time to the program year-round despite having a family of his own,” Jack said.

Talented players and great coaching are important, but there are other factors that help make a program special. Kings Park is a community that is deeply invested in the success of their athletics, with the commitment being continued from generation to generation. The relationship doesn’t end once you leave either. Matt has been hearing from old teammates, friends, coaches and members of the community who are happy to see him succeed. He added, “Kings Park is special; it provides a family atmosphere. A lot of people care for you, and because of the legacy I built there, a lot of people still feel connected to my career. It’s cool to see that people who had a huge impact on me are still following my career.”

It’s not hard to figure out why so many people from Kings Park have been rooting for and relishing in Matt’s success. Matt broke his brother Jack’s record as the all-time scoring leader at the program during his senior season, finishing with 1,276, 118 points clear of his brother. However, they did not have time to get the commemorative basketball finished and delivered to Matt before his senior year ended. Rube invited him to come down to the summer camp he was running with some of the young players in the community to receive his basketball. He spent his time running drills with the campers, and they surprised him by having his brother Jack walk out into the gym with the basketball. It was a special moment according to Rube, who noted that Matt stayed for a long time signing autographs for all the campers who wanted one.

The event stands as a prime example of how the program operates and a microcosm of the community as whole. It stands fitting that it happened before the buzzer beaters that brought Matt national attention this past season. Regarding whether Matt was putting the community of Kings Park on the map, the answer is still unclear, but if he does, as Rube explained, “You can’t have a better representative than Matt.”