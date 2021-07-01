The Mather House Museum reopens for the season on Saturday, July 3. The museum, located at 115 Prospect St., Port Jefferson, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. through Oct. 10. Come see the new exhibit, Salute to Essential Workers, and visit the consignment shop loaded with treasures. A docent guided tour is available for the main museum and all of the complex buildings. Donation requested. For more information, call 631-473-2665.