Mather Hospital’s Critical Care team earns national award for excellence

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has awarded a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence to Mather Hospital’s Critical Care team in Port Jefferson.

The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program®, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.

“I want to extend my congratulations to Mather Hospital’s Critical Care team on earning a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses,” said Mather Hospital CNO/VP for Nursing Marie Mulligan, PhD, RN, CNOR, NEA-BC. “This designation is the highest level of recognition that Critical Care services can achieve for this award.”

“Achieving the gold level AACN Beacon Award for Excellence is a tremendous honor and validates our nursing team’s efforts for providing high quality care and optimal patient outcomes,” said Laura O’Brien RN MSN CRN, NE-BC, Nursing Director of Critical Care at Mather Hospital.

AACN President Beth Wathen, MSN, APRN, CCRN-K, applauded the commitment of the Critical Care caregivers at Mather Hospital for working together to meet and exceed the high standards set forth by the Beacon Award for Excellence. “The Beacon Award for Excellence is a testament to a team’s commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and evidence-based care to patients and families. Creating healthy and supportive work environments empowers nurses and other team members to make their optimal contribution,” Wathen said.