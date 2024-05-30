Mather Hospital nurses honored with DAISY Awards® during Nurses Week

1 of 2

Two Mather Hospital nurses in Port Jefferson were recognized during the recent Nurses Week with DAISY Awards®, a special honor given to extraordinary nurses for the compassionate contributions they make every day going above and beyond expectations in science and sensitivity.

Catherine Castro, BSN, RN-BC received the DAISY Nurse Leader Award. “Catherine sets the stage through role modeling and is an exemplar in establishing a unit where she creates trust, compassion, and mutual respect with her team and members of the interprofessional team. She is easily accessible and is seen caring for patients and rounding on the unit to support the staff and to care for the patients,” according to her nomination by her peers.

“Catherine works with many disciplines to ensure patient outcomes are not only met, but exceeded, and has an innovative approach to how care is provided. She collaborated with her team and Justin Stroker, Patient & Customer Experience Director to create a gaming platform to improve medication education on 2 South. She then met with Information Services and Pharmacy to identify the most common medications on 2 South to create quizzes for the patients to test their knowledge of their medications.”

Christopher Albano, BSN, RN received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurse. “My recent experience under Chrisopher Albano’s care was not only medically exceptional, but also deeply humanizing during one of the most vulnerable times of my life. Upon my arrival at the Emergency Room with severe abdominal pain, I was anxious and fearful; uncertain of what was happening to me. It was Christopher who first greeted me with a warmth and professionalism that immediately offered comfort. He displayed an extraordinary level of expertise and attentiveness as he quickly assessed my condition,” wrote a patient who nominated him.

“His actions were pivotal when it was discovered that I was in life-threatening heart block, necessitating the urgent placement of a pacemaker. What set Christopher apart was not just his clinical skills, which were undoubtedly exceptional, but his unparalleled compassion and empathy. He made me feel seen, heard, and valued. He provided not just medical care but emotional support, explaining every procedure with patience and ensuring I understood my condition and the necessary interventions. Remarkably, after I was admitted and recovering from the pacemaker procedure, Christopher went above and beyond his duties by visiting me.”

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award® was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died of complications from an autoimmune disease at the age of 33. During Pat’s hospitalization, his family was awestruck by the care and compassion his nurses provided for him and everyone in his family.