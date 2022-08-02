Mather Hospital launches new services for those with a gambling addiction

Individuals with gambling addictions can now receive help from a new program offered by Mather Hospital’s Chemical Dependency Program, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson. The new service offers individual and group counseling for those 18 and older.

“Most adults gamble as a recreational, fun activity. But for some, it can become an addiction as with alcohol or drugs. This program has been developed to help individuals gain skills to combat addiction,” said Alice Miller, LCSW-R, Director of Outpatient Chemical Dependency at Mather Hospital.

Warning signs of a gambling addiction include lying about gambling behaviors, missing time with family and friends, gambling to escape problems, getting into debt, and unsuccessfully trying to cut back or stop gambling. Some popular forms of gambling include online sports betting, casinos, lottery and scratch-off tickets, horse racing, bingo, raffles and office pools.

For more information about the hospital’s outpatient program contact Alice Miller at [email protected] To make an appointment, please call the Central Scheduling Department at 631-331-8200.