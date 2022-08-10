Mather Hospital Emergency Department earns national award for exceptional care

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson was one of 29 hospitals nationwide to receive the Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award in July for demonstrating exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research.

“The ENA Lantern Award is a display of all the hard work and innovation that the Emergency Department nurses and staff carry out each and every day,” said Christine Carbone MBA, BSN, RN, Director of Nursing for Mather’s Emergency Department which sees about 38-40,000 patient visits a year. “It is a true testament to the commitment of quality care and compassion that our staff provides to our community and patients.”

The award showcases an emergency department’s accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care and serves as a visible symbol of its commitment to quality, safety, and a healthy work environment.

In addition, Northwell Health presented Mather Hospital’s Emergency Department with a North Star 90 Hospital Award for achieving the 90th percentile nationally in patient experience in 2021 based on a national patient satisfaction survey.

In 2019 the Emergency Department also received a Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians. The three-year accreditation recognizes that the Emergency Department is focused on the highest standards of care for our community’s older adults.

And The Joint Commission gave Mather its Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check Mark for Advanced Primary Stroke Care Center certification, which recognizes its commitment to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care. The hospital has been a Stroke Center since 2005.

For more information on this year’s Lantern Award recipients, visit the Emergency Nurses Association website.