Mather Hospital earns third designation as a Magnet® Hospital

Port Times Record - December 24, 2022

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has earned the prestigious Magnet® recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the third time. The ANCC designation came with 13 exemplars, examples of excellence in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program® recognizes health care organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice. Developed by the ANCC, Magnet is the leading source of successful nursing practices and strategies worldwide. Only 601 hospitals worldwide have earned the Magnet designation. "I am thrilled. Thirteen exemplars is beyond expectations," said Mather Hospital CNO/VP for Nursing Marie Mulligan, PhD, RN. "I am extremely proud of my team and the entire hospital …I am beyond honored and privileged to be the CNO of an organization that far exceeds excellence in nursing practice." Mather had previously earned Magnet® recognition in 2013 and 2018. "This puts us in truly elite company," said Mather Hospital Executive Director Kevin McGeachy. "Only 3 percent of acute care hospitals in the United States have achieved three or more Magnet® designations. There are approximately 10,000 acute care hospitals in the United States. I couldn't be prouder of the work that our nursing staff does every day single day to improve patient care and outcomes. We are among the best. Our data shows it." "We are very excited for our third Magnet® designation. It means that our nurses and the entire professional team is dedicated to patient care and to excellent outcomes," said Maureen Altieri, RN, Director of Service Excellence and Magnet® for Mather Hospital. "The fact that we did this during the pandemic is remarkable, that we were able to maintain a high level of care for our patients and their families." Research demonstrates that Magnet® recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as: Improved patient experience Better patient outcomes Higher job satisfaction among nurses To achieve Magnet® recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes an electronic application, written documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet® Recognition.