Mather Hospital earns Healthgrades 2025 Outstanding Patient Experience Award

Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has been nationally recognized with the Healthgrades 2025 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ for the fifth year in a row (2021-2025) for delivering an exceptional patient experience. Mather is one of four hospitals in New York to receive the award and among the top 5% of hospitals in the country for patient experience for a second consecutive year.

This honor from Healthgrades, an online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, reflects Mather Hospital’s ongoing commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care. Each year, Healthgrades evaluates more than 3,000 hospitals across the country to identify those that consistently provide an exceptional experience from the patient’s perspective.

“This award speaks directly to the dedication and compassion of our entire team at Mather Hospital,” said Kevin McGeachy, President, Mather Hospital. “We are honored to receive this recognition, which reinforces our mission to put patients first in every aspect of their care.”

To determine recipients of the Outstanding Patient Experience Award, Healthgrades analyzed data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey submitted by hospitals across the U.S. The 2025 award is based on HCAHPS survey data collected from January 2023 to December 2023. Only hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient surveys during this time were considered.

Healthgrades applies a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, including communication with nurses and doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff, explanation of medications, and cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment. Mather’s performance across these metrics reflects its success in creating a healing and supportive environment for patients and their families.

For example, 84% of Mather’s patients reported that their room and bathroom were “always” clean, and nurses “always” communicated well, while 89% of patients reported “yes” that they were given information about what to do during their recovery at home.