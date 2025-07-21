Mastic woman injured in rollover crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Brentwood on July 20.

Jaclyn Kordulak was driving a 2021 Infiniti Q50 northbound on Timberline Drive when she lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a 2005 Honda CRV that was parked in front of 131 Timberline Drive at approximately 10:50 p.m. The Infiniti overturned and struck a 2010 Ford Focus that was parked in front of 130 Timberline Drive. Both parked vehicles were unoccupied.

Kordulak, 36, of Mastic, was extricated from her vehicle by members of the Brentwood Fire Department. She was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries. The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with knowledge of the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.