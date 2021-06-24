MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park June 25

1 of 6

It’s back! The Huntington Arts Council has announced the return of the Huntington Summer Arts Festival from June 25 to Aug. 8. While most events will be held on the Rainbow Chapin Stage in Heckscher Park in Huntington this year, all performances will be streamed via facebook.com/HuntingtonArts/live/ and at www.huntingtonarts.org except where noted.

“We are thrilled to bring a full schedule of both live in person, and streamed performances back to the Huntington Summer Arts Festival!” said Marc Courtade, Executive Director Huntington Arts Council.

“There is a diverse mix of music, theatre and dance, making up this year’s program. Included are new and exciting acts like the Urban Bush Women, as well as mainstays such as the Huntington Community Band.”

The Festival is always a celebratory event for the community, but even more so this year. The Huntington Arts Council is partnering with the Heckscher Museum and featuring a new visual arts component with an event called Art Happenings.

“Each Thursday in July a different artist will join us in the park to create,” explained Courtade. Artists will include Kevin McEvoy, on July 1; Diego Garcia on July 8; Patty Eljaiek on July 15; Marie Saint-Cyr on July 22; and Jan Guarino on July 29. “We are welcoming everyone to this event to create with the artist or simply enjoy viewing the process. There will also be a great display of some of our artist member’s work on banners surrounding the stage grounds.”

“The Huntington Arts Council is so fortunate to be able to provide these cultural experiences to the community. They are at the heart of our mission. We are grateful to the Town of Huntington, Suffolk County, New York Council on the Arts for their ongoing support as well as all of our sponsors including presenting sponsor Canon. We are looking forward to seeing old friends and new!” said Courtade.

The performance schedule from June 25 to July 4 is as follows:

Friday, June 25 — Chapin Family (Tom Chapin, Jen Chapin & Band, The Chapin Sisters) at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 — “Forever Plaid” musical by Plaza Theatrical Productions at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 — North Shore Pops Concert Band at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29 — Family Show: Mil’s Trills & Uncle Jumbo’s Extravaganza streamed only at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 30 — Huntington Community Band at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Art Happenings — featuring artist Kevin McEvoy from 4 to 7 p.m.

Huntington Choral Society at 8 p.m.

Friday, July 2 — LADAMA at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 — Andrea McArdle &Donna McKechnie live only at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 4 — Family Show: Gumbo, Grits & Gravy at 7 p.m.

The Huntington Summer Arts Festival will be held at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington. Bring seating. For performances through Aug. 8, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.