Man seriously injured in single vehicle crash in Greenlawn
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Greenlawn on July 18.
Christian Western was driving a 2004 Honda Accord northbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in front of 315 Broadway at 3:45 p.m.
Western, 28, of Huntington, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Honda was impounded for a safety check.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854- 8252.