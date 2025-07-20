Man seriously injured in car crash on the LIE in Melville

Joseph Egan was driving a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the eastbound Long Island Expressway when the vehicle struck an eastbound 2013 Toyota Camry. The Hyundai then struck a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder by Exit 50 at 3:36 a.m.

Egan, 40, of Shirley, was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Toyota, Sheakh Mortuza, 46, of Shirley, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, Mauricio Herandez-Rios, 37, of Ossining, was not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.