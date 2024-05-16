Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for fentanyl and crack cocaine sale that led to fatal overdose of Ronkonkoma woman

Justin Llewellyn Pleaded Guilty in March to Selling Drugs that Led to the Death of Yasmin DeLeon

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 16 that Justin Llewellyn, 35, of Wyandanch, was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in March to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, for selling fentanyl and crack cocaine to Yasmine DeLeon, 25, of Ronkonkoma, that lead to her fatal overdose in November 2022. Llewellyn was one of 21 defendants indicted last April following a long-term narcotics and gun trafficking investigation.

“‘Chelsey’s Law,’ which is currently pending before the New York State legislature, would allow prosecutors to charge drug dealers with manslaughter where there are reasonable grounds to know that the substance that they are selling will cause death,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Unfortunately, under current New York State law, all prosecutors can do is charge and seek penalties for the drug sale itself, with no additional charges or penalties for the death that was caused. This must change. I hope that our legislators do something to help stop the epidemic of opioid overdoses that we are seeing across New York State.”