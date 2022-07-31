Man robs Greenlawn bank

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Greenlawn on July 31.

A man entered TD Bank, located at 460 Pulaski Road, at approximately 1:10 p.m., and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The robber fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a male with an average build. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark face covering.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.