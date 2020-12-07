Man Killed in Selden Three-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a man in Selden Monday, Dec. 7.

Police said John Swanson, 75, of Riverhead, was driving westbound on Route 25 in Selden when his 2019 Chevrolet van jumped the curb and struck a 1997 Dodge pickup truck and a parked vehicle on North Bicycle Path at around 11:25 a.m.

Detectives believe Swanson may have suffered a medical event while driving. He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two male occupants of the Dodge were not injured. The Chevrolet and Dodge were impounded for safety checks.