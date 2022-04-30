Man killed in Ronkonkoma shooting

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Ronkonkoma on Friday, April 29.

Fourth Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of 385 Wildwood Road at approximately 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, it was determined Terry Long, 32, a resident of the home, had been shot outside the residence.

Long was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.