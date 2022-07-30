Man killed in motorcycle crash in Kings Park

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating after a man had a medical emergency while operating a motorcycle and died in Kings Park this afternoon.

Gregory Petriella was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle northeast on Pulaski Road when he suffered an apparent medical episode. He lost control of the motorcycle and swerved off the road.

Petriella, 66, of Bellerose, New York, was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown where he was pronounced dead.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.