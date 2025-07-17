Home Police & Fire Man killed in Melville car crash
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Melville on July 17.
David Gange was driving a 2022 Audi northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner truck stopped at a traffic light at the intersection with Duryea Road at 11:04 a.m.
Gange, 31, of Melville was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the truck, Efrain Colon-Cruz, 48, of Newark, New Jersey, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.