Man killed in Melville car crash

David Gange was driving a 2022 Audi northbound on Route 110 when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2020 Freightliner truck stopped at a traffic light at the intersection with Duryea Road at 11:04 a.m.

Gange, 31, of Melville was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the truck, Efrain Colon-Cruz, 48, of Newark, New Jersey, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.