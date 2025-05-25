Home Police & Fire Man killed in Manorville car crash
Man killed in Manorville car crash
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a
man in Manorville on May 24.
John Callas was driving a 2011 Ford van northbound on Schultz Road, between Wading River Manor
Road and North Street, when the vehicle swerved off the roadway and struck a boulder at approximately
10:10 p.m.
Callas, 64, of Centereach, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead where he was
pronounced dead.
The Ford was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of the crash
to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.