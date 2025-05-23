Man killed in Dix Hills car crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man

in Dix Hills on May 23.

A man was driving a 2005 Mazda northbound on Commack Road, north of Euclid Ave., when the

Mazda veered into the southbound lanes and struck a tractor trailer at approximately 9:05 a.m.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending

notification of kin. The driver of the tractor trailer, Sergio Mendoza, 60, of Patterson, New Jersey, was

treated and released from Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

The tractor trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section. The

Mazda was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to

call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.