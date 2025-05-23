Man killed in Dix Hills car crash
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man
in Dix Hills on May 23.
A man was driving a 2005 Mazda northbound on Commack Road, north of Euclid Ave., when the
Mazda veered into the southbound lanes and struck a tractor trailer at approximately 9:05 a.m.
The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending
notification of kin. The driver of the tractor trailer, Sergio Mendoza, 60, of Patterson, New Jersey, was
treated and released from Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.
The tractor trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section. The
Mazda was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to
call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.